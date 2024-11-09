Watch CBS News
Drake Bulldogs extend conference win streak with 22-10 win over UST Tommies

Luke Bailey threw for two touchdowns and the Drake Bulldogs beat the University of St. Thomas Tommies 22-19 on Saturday to remain unbeaten and atop the Pioneer League.

The Bulldogs extended their league win streak to 17 games, dating to Oct. 22, 2022, the longest-active conference win streak in the FCS.

Bailey was 20-of-26 passing for 167 yards with his two touchdowns and an interception. The Bulldogs rushed for only 38 yards.

Hope Adebayo rushed for 99 yards and a score for the Tommies. Tak Tateoka was 16-of-29 passing for 194 yards and a touchdown plus an interception.

Shane Dunning's 52-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter gave Drake the lead for good and the Bulldogs added a safety three minutes later.

Tateoka hit Colin Chase for a 44-yard score with two minutes left.

Adebayo's 1-yard touchdown with 16 seconds left in the first half tied the game at 10.

