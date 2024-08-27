Fight preceded early morning shooting at Minneapolis' Nicollet Mall light rail station, police say

MINNEAPOLIS — An early morning shooting at a downtown Minneapolis light rail station left one person injured, according to the Metro Transit Police Department.

It happened at about 6 a.m. at the Nicollet Mall Station. The victim, described only as a male, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment and is expected to survive.

Police say surveillance video "suggests an altercation occurred between the victim and suspect prior to the shooting." The suspect is still at large.

The shooting halted the METRO Blue Line for more than two hours during rush hour, with buses temporarily filling the transit gap throughout downtown, according to police.

This is the fourth reported shooting this year at a Twin Cities light rail station or on a train. In May, a man was fatally shot at St. Paul's Dale Street Station.

In June, Metro Transit officials said reported crimes on trains and stations were down by about 8%, while ridership had increased by about 12%.