ST. PAUL, Minn. — A man died late Friday evening after he was shot at a light rail station in St. Paul.

Metro Transit says that police responded to the Dale Street Station of the green line around 11 p.m. There, they found a man on the platform with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say no one has been arrested.

Light rail service was fully restored by Saturday morning.