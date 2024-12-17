Holidazzle returns to Nicollet Mall after a decade

MINNEAPOLIS — You might be thinking, "All I want for Christmas is for Holidazzle to be back on Nicollet Mall." After a decade, it is.

Downtown businesses and residents are excited.

"People have been really looking forward to this coming back. We hear about it every day," said Kittie Fahey with the Minneapolis Downtown Council.

Holidazzle is a free event with lights, stage performances, Santa, nearly 200 vendors and more. It runs Wednesday through Sunday along Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis, but it's spreading more than just holiday cheer.

"The 'why' is it's not only representing businesses, but it's also bringing vibrancy to the downtown neighborhoods," said Fahey.

The festival is expecting about 100,000 attendees and will have a Peppermint Pub Crawl, pet rescue, performance by the Vikings SKOL Line and even indoor Minne-Golf and rollerskating if you get too cold.

But if you're worried about safety, the event is working with the Minneapolis Police Department and will have private security on each block.

"It's gonna be perfect out," Fahey said.

With the Nutcracker at Hennepin Arts, a Timberwolves game on Wednesday and more, downtown will be busy. Metro Transit is offering free rides and many parking discounts are available.

Holidazzle will run from Wednesday, Dec. 18 through Sunday, Dec. 22. It will be open between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. from Wednesday to Friday, noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

More information on Holidazzle can be found on their website.

Last year, organizers had to cancel Holidazzle due to a shortage of funding. To donate to the Minneapolis Downtown Council and help fund events like Holidazzle, click here.