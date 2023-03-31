NYPD preparing for potential unrest following indictment of former president Donald Trump

NYPD on standby for potential Trump protests NYPD on standby for potential Trump protests 01:45

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is mobilizing and preparing for any potential unrest following the indictment of former president Donald Trump.

The grand jury voted to indict Trump on criminal charges Thursday afternoon. We don't know the exact charges yet, but the case is focused on an alleged hush money payment during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

As CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Thursday night, it was relatively quiet outside Trump Tower, but the NYPD is really facing an unparalleled security task in the days ahead.

We're told the department has been working closely with federal law enforcement, court officials and secret service to plan for both the former president's arraignment, as well as any potential protests, but the NYPD tells us its officers are ready for whatever lies ahead.

As soon as the indictment was announced, the NYPD stepped up its presence outside Trump Tower in Midtown and the courthouse in Lower Manhattan.

Downtown did see a handful of anti-Trump demonstrations Thursday.

"I jumped in the car and came right over from New Jersey. I'm just so happy that Alvin Bragg kept his promise," protester Robert Hoatson said.

But in Midtown, people came and left alone.

"We thought it would be a big party. We wanted to celebrate with everybody else," tourist Jennifer Dibbs said.

"We expected there to be more," tourist Michelle Baire said.

Policing a presidential visit is challenging enough on its own, so combine that with Trump's calls to protest last week, and the NYPD is not taking any chances.

We're told the department has a dedicated security plan in place. Sources tell us all 35,000 officers, including plain clothes cops, have been ordered to dress in full uniform Friday and be ready to mobilize.

"It's gonna be a combination of the secret service, the Manhattan district attorney's office and the NYPD that's going to coordinate a security matrix to ensure that this doesn't become a fiasco and is done as safely as possible," said Darrin Porcher, a security expert and former NYPD lieutenant.

He says we can expect to see a security level similar to Times Square on New Year's Eve.

"You'll see a lot of pedestrian pens. You'll see a lot of street closures, which would assist in keeping the majority of the revelers and coming into this area and preventing these mass protests," Porcher said.

In a statement, a spokesman for Mayor Eric Adams said:

"The mayor is in constant contact with Commissioner Sewell about all public safety issues affecting the city. The NYPD continues to monitor all activity and there are no credible threats to the city at this time. The NYPD always remains prepared to respond to events happening on the ground and keep New Yorkers safe."

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the NYPD said:

"The NYPD continues to work with our federal, state and local partners to keep New Yorkers safe. While you will see an increased uniformed presence throughout the five boroughs, there are currently no credible threats to New York City. The department remains ready and available to respond to protest and counter protests and will ensure everyone is able to peacefully exercise their first amendment rights. We will never tolerate violence or property damage. As a general reminder, firearm permit holders may not carry firearms at First Amendment gatherings, courthouses, government buildings, and other legally-designated sensitive locations, as this is unlawful under New York State Law, except for certain law enforcement personnel. There are millions of sets of eyes and ears in New York City. If you see something, say something by calling 9-1-1 or 1-888-NYC-SAFE."