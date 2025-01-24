St. Paul memorial service honors victims of domestic violence in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Last year in Minnesota, 23 people were killed by someone they knew and trusted. On Friday, those people were remembered as part of a special memorial service.

Names read at the service each represented a Minnesotan killed by domestic violence in 2024 — 25 of them total, 2 still yet to be proved.

"My niece Alison was added to the suspicious death category this year from Violence Free Minnesota," said Jana Williams.

Violence Free Minnesota is a group working to end what they call "relationship abuse." Friday's memorial wasn't only attended by friends and family of victims, but lawmakers like Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan were there too.

"Gov. Walz and I want to make sure survivors get the support that they need," said Flanagan as she shared her own story, adding that she identifies as a survivor and child witness. "One of the ways we remove the shame and stigma is by telling our stories and telling the truth."

But many survivors and relatives say it's a work in progress.

"We need change. Bottom line in the state of Minnesota," Williams told WCCO.

"That number should be at zero," Flanagan added.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, contact the Minnesota Domestic Hotline at 866-223-1111.

Learn more about Violence Free Minnesota at their website.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.