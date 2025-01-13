Twin Cities shelter opening pet-friendly space for victims of domestic violence

BLAINE, Minn. — A shelter in the Twin Cities is doing something unique to make help more accessible and comfortable for survivors of domestic violence.

One in three women around the world is a survivor of physical abuse, according to data from Emory University. In the United States, 1,300 people a year die from domestic violence. Survivors also report 2 million injuries a year. Only one in five people get professional help.

Candice Amundson is a proud mom and a proud dog lover. She still beams when she talks about her late bulldog, Linus.

"He loved to swim, love the water, loved playing with other dogs, other kids. He was like really a good dog, he loved everybody," she said.

Linus was a bright spot during a dark time.

"It was probably around 2018. My abuser did attack me and he did get a felony strangulation charge, so that was the last straw, that was the last time we were together," Amundson said. "He was pinging my phone, trying to find my location, and I was just driving around the city with my dog and my cat and my son."

After years of healing, she's now a volunteer at Alexandra House — a shelter that's now going pet-friendly — all in the name of Linus.

"To know that we've been able to eliminate a barrier, and help them move forward and heal and build a new life, that's what we want," Executive Director Connie Moore said.

From the outside of the building to the inside of the rooms — Linus' Pet Haven is pet-ready.

Amundson says her dream is that the project "saves lives, people and pets."

The Alexandra House in Blaine is accepting survivors and their pets. They have a 24/7 crisis line at 888-780-2332. For anyone outside the Twin Cities who needs help, you can call 1-866-223-1111.