North Minneapolis neighbors complained about dogs prior to attack that severely injured mom

MINNEAPOLIS — A quiet Wednesday afternoon took a terrifying turn when dogs attacked two children and their mother.

Neighbors say the attack happened in the Lyn Park neighborhood in north Minneapolis.

Ron Swengel and his friend were outside when they heard and saw children screaming and running back and forth.

"One of them said, 'They are killing my mommy.' I didn't know what to think of that," Swengel said.

He immediately ran across the street to the family's backyard and saw two pit bulls attacking the woman.

"There was a board there I picked that up and was swinging it at the dogs trying to get them off of her," Swengel said.

In the same video, you see the pit bulls' owner show up, then chase them away from the family and take them to his vehicle.

But the damage was done.

Minneapolis Animal Control said the mother, Angel, sustained life-threatening injuries and the two children, 3-year-old Kani Jr. and 8-year-old Markell, had injuries that were not life-threatening. Both dogs involved were impounded at Minneapolis Animal Care and Control and the owner was cooperative.

WCCO knocked on the homeowner's door to get a comment regarding the attack, but no one opened the door.

Yet residents are still wary.

"Very uncomfortable because this is not the first incident," Swengel said.

Kim Smith, the neighborhood watch president for this part of north Minneapolis is heartbroken for the family.

"I would have given my life for my child, and I think that's what the mom was prepared to do," Smith said.

Smith is also angry because she says residents have made several complaints to animal control because of these dogs.

For now, she is focused on helping this family with meals and raising funds for their accumulating medical bills.

The Minneapolis Police Department is assisting in the investigation.