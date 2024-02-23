Watch CBS News
Local News

DNR warns of pressure ridges forming on state lakes

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Feb. 23, 2024
Morning headlines from Feb. 23, 2024 03:05

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has issued a reminder to be cautious on lakes, as pressure ridges have been materializing on lakes across the state.

Pressure ridges — when ice fragments pile up in long lines — can rise 5 to 10 feet from the lake surface, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It's caused by temperature changes and strong winds, and can even impact areas where ice is very thick.

Cracks are also popping up on lakes, the DNR says.

pressure-ridge.jpg
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

To stay safe, the DNR advises Minnesotans to speak with local experts before going out onto lakes. If driving at night, it's advised to be extremely cautious and use headlights.

The DNR says to never cross a pressure ridge, and to wear buoyant gear and carry ice picks.

Good Question: Who pays for ice rescues and how much do they cost?

Warm temperatures have led to dangerous situations on lakes this winter, including an ice rescue on Upper Red Lake of more than 100 anglers. Beloved winter activities such as the Lake Harriet Ice Shanties and ice skating were canceled.

Officials say ice is warming quickly from above and below. Vegetation is starting to rot in ponds and ditches, causing surface ice to melt from below. 

MORE: With thin ice danger present on all Minnesota bodies of water, here's how to keep your children safe

Thin ice also presents dangers especially for young children. In the last 25 years, at least eight kids have fallen through the ice and died. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 23, 2024 / 10:17 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.