DNR warns of potential for wildfire amid unusually warm, dry December

MINNEAPOLIS —The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has issued a reminder to Minnesotans to beware of wildfire risk, as temperatures warm through the weekend.

It's been unusually warm and dry; combined with brown grasses and vegetation, there's danger that wildfires can spread quickly and easily.

"Don't be fooled because it's December. Even with some scattered snow showers, burning vegetative debris is risky right now, especially with temperature increases and windy conditions predicted over the next week," said Karen Harrison, DNR wildlife prevention specialist. "We are asking people to consider delaying any planned burning until conditions improve."

Because the drought conditions have persisted over the past few years, fires can burn deep into the organic soil layer, according to the DNR. The DNR recommends waiting to burn brush or vegetative debris until there is at least three inches of snow cover on the ground.