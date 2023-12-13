NEXT Weather: Temps push above freezing Wednesday, with warmer end to workweek

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. forecast from Dec. 13, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — After the coldest day of the week, we are now building the temperatures back up.

Warmer air starts creeping in from the southwest on Wednesday, which will see a high of 37 degrees in the metro.

Thursday and Friday will both feature highs in the mid-40s, with some hitting 50 south and west.

We are generally sunny for the next few days with intermittent clouds. We keep it dry to finish the week.

Recent forecast updates show a system may speed through late Friday into Saturday. This may bring in a brief moment of light rain Friday night and potentially some flurries or light snow Saturday morning. Little to no impact is expected at this time.

We'll be overall dry and warm heading into next week, with weekend temps near 40.