DNR ups walleye size limit for Lake Mille Lacs

MILLE LACS, Minn. – Lake Mille Lacs anglers are now able to test their luck in keeping a walleye.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, those fishing Lake Mille Lacs can now keep a walleye that is 20 inches long starting Aug. 1. Although, the one-fish limit will remain in place.

The DNR states that the reason why it changed the length was because of this year's low catch rate. During the yearly fall test netting, the organization found an increase in yellow perch.

Walleye eat those fish, instead of latching onto anglers' hooks. Like last fishing season, the lake has around the same amount of walleyes greater than 14 inches.

The rules are that now anglers may take one walleye between 20-23 inches long or one over 28 inches long. This adds just one more inch to the smaller range of walleye.

The DNR said this still retains the lake's sustainability and ups the chances of someone taking a walleye home.

