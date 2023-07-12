Biologists free loon tangled in fishing line on Minnesota lake

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Biologists took a midnight cruise on a northern Minnesota lake to help a loon in distress.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a biologist with the U.S. Geological Survey was on a lake north of Grand Rapids in mid-June to observe an artificial nesting platform for loons.

During his visit, the biologist saw a male loon whose beak and wings were entangled in fishing line.

The biologist contacted the DNR, which then helped coordinate a mission with two of its biologists to free the bird. They determined it would be best to return to the lake after midnight, when the loon would likely be incubating eggs on the nesting platform.

The biologists found the loon, immobilized it with a spotlight, and then freed it.

"This story ended well because experienced staff were available in the right location with the right knowledge and tools," said the DNR.

The DNR says there are about 12,000 common loons in Minnesota, which puts the state second to Alaska for total population. Loons are believed to have a lifespan of about 30 years.