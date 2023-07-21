Waterville fish hatchery receives $20 million for renovation

WATERVILLE, Minn. -- Inside one building in Waterville, thousands of fish swimming will one day be ready for a hook and line statewide.

It's a fish hatchery, where tens of thousands of fish are raised every year and then stocked in Minnesota rivers and lakes – a way to enhance fishing opportunities that contribute $4.2 billion to the state economy

"Southern Minnesota especially more than anywhere else," said Craig Soupir, supervisor at Waterville Area Fisheries. "The hatchery is really critical to be able to provide fisheries for recreational use for our anglers."

But the whole system is stuck in another century, with much of the infrastructure being original, having been built in the 1950s.

Everything is manually operated – no technology to control the water temperature, no filtration - raising concern about invasive species.

"We've made do for the last 70 years and we've raised a lot of fish but it's in need of improvement," Soupir said.

The Minnesota legislature earmarked $35 million for fishing improvements across the state, but in a bonding bill, the Waterville fish hatchery got an additional $20 million for a renovation.

Soupir says that can't come fast enough. Further delays could endanger the operation.

"Without an investment in this facility, we could have some sort of drastic outcomes where we won't be able to raise fish," Soupir said.

The funding for fish hatcheries is just a slice of a package designed to also improve campsites and make parks and trails accessible to people with disabilities.