DNC Day 4: Kamala Harris to accept presidential nomination on final day of Democratic convention
Follow live updates from the final night of the Democratic National Convention here.
Vice President Kamala Harris is poised to accept her party's nomination for president on Thursday, as the Democratic National Convention comes to a close.
Harris' address comes after her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, formally accepted the party's nomination for vice president on the third night of the convention. In the night's keynote address, Walz introduced himself on the national stage, telling the story of his time in the National Guard, his work as a public school teacher and coach, and his 12 years in Congress, while driving home the value of simply being a good neighbor.
Delegates also heard from former President Bill Clinton and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, along with a slew of Democrats in Congress and other elected officials from across the country. And a handful of celebrities — including Oprah Winfrey — made an appearance.
The third night of the convention also featured testimonials from Americans on a range of issues, from abortion to LGBTQ rights, as they advocated for freedoms that they argued a Harris-Walz administration would protect.
What's on the agenda?
Each day of the convention features a theme related to the tagline, "For the People, For Our Future." Thursday's theme is centered on the "For Our Future" element, where the party is set to highlight how the Harris-Walz plans to lead the nation forward.
The Day 4 programming gets underway at 5:30 p.m. CT, or 6:30 p.m. ET. For a detailed list of events, see the DNC's schedule on its website.
Who's speaking?
Here's the full list of DNC speakers, as released by the Democratic National Committee:
- Minyon Moore, chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee
- Invocation by Everett Kelly, national president of the American Federation of Government Employees, and Imam Muhammad Abdul-Aleem of Masjidullah Mosque of West Oak Lane, Pennsylvania
- Presentation of Colors by the Illinois State Police Honor Guard
- Pledge of Allegiance by Luna Maring, a 6th grader from Oakland, California
- Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas
- Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association
- Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers
- Sen. Alex Padilla of California
- Marcia Fudge, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development
- Rep. Ted W. Lieu of California
- Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin
- Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, House Democratic Whip
- Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado
- Mayor Leonardo Williams of Durham, North Carolina
- Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois
- Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
- Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado
- Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan
- Rep. Pat Ryan of New York
- Rev. Al Sharpton
- Members of the "Central Park Five": Dr. Yusef Salaam, member of the New York City Council, and activists Korey Wise, Raymond Santana and Kevin Richardson
- Amy Resner, former prosecutor and friend of Harris
- Karrie Delaney, director of Federal Affairs at the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network
- Lisa Madigan, former attorney general of Illinois
- Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League
- Nathan Hornes, former student at Corinthian Colleges
- Tristan Snell, former New York State assistant attorney general
- Gov. Maura Healey of Massachusetts
- Courtney Baldwin, youth organizer and human trafficking survivor
- Deb Haaland, secretary of the interior
- John Russell, content creator
- Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida
- Rep. Colin Allred of Texas
- Joint remarks on "A New American Chapter": Anya Cook, Craig Sicknick, Gail DeVore, Juanny Romero and Eric, Christian, and Carter Fitts
- National anthem by The Chicks
- Kerry Washington
- Joint remarks by Meena Harris, Ella Emhoff and Helena Hudlin
- D.L. Hughley
- Sheriff Chris Swanson of Genesee County, Michigan
- Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia, joined by Abbey Clements of Newton, Connecticut; Kim Rubio of Uvalde, Texas; Melody McFadden of Charleston, South Carolina; and Edgar Vilchez of Chicago.
- Gabrielle Giffords, former member of the House
- Performance by P!NK
- Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona
- Leon Panetta, former secretary of defense
- Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona
- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan
- Eva Longoria, actress and film producer
- Adam Kinzinger, former member of the House
- Maya Harris
- Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina
- Vice President Kamala Harris
How to watch the 2024 DNC with cable
CBS television stations will have coverage beginning at 9 p.m. ET. Find your local CBS station here.
How to watch the 2024 DNC without cable
CBS News 24/7 will have coverage of the convention throughout the day and will stream each night's keynote speeches, and can also be viewed on your mobile or streaming device. A livestream of the convention will be available on the DNC's website, along with platforms like Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.