Devondre Phillips sentenced to almost 29 years for attempted murder in St. Paul mass shooting

Devondre Phillips sentenced to nearly 3 decades in prison in St. Paul mass shooting

Devondre Phillips sentenced to nearly 3 decades in prison in St. Paul mass shooting

Devondre Phillips sentenced to nearly 3 decades in prison in St. Paul mass shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- One of the men convicted in the mass shooting at a St. Paul bar in 2021 learned his sentence on Friday.

Devondre Phillips was sentenced in Ramsey County to 346 months in prison -- or just shy of 29 years -- for his role in the shooting that killed 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley and injured 14 others.

Court records show Phillips and another man, Terry Brown, started shooting at each other over allegations of domestic abuse between Brown and his girlfriend.

In February, Phillips was found guilty of eight counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Earlier this month, Brown was found guilty in Wiley's death, along with the attempted murder of four others. He has yet to be sentenced.

CBS News

A third man, Gabriel Young-Duncan, was recently sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for his role in straw purchasing guns; one of them was used in the Truck Park shooting. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit against Fleet Farm, which he says allowed Young-Duncan to buy several guns and resell them illegally.