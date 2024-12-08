Despite warm temperatures, anglers venture out on Lake Minnetonka

BLACK LAKE, Minn. — On Sunday, the high temperature reached 43 degrees, putting the existing ice on Twin Cities area lakes to the test. Puddles covered Black Lake, an area of Lake Minnetonka, which typically freezes first. Nonetheless, more than a dozen anglers were spotted on the lake Sunday, despite the wet conditions.

Paul Lang was one of the anglers. He said the ice was about 5 inches thick, but the pooling water on top was a little concerning. In his 40 years of ice fishing, he said he's never fallen in and takes safety seriously. On Sunday he brought ice picks with him, just in case.

"Sometimes the ice starts cracking under your feet, that's when it's time to turn around," Lang said.

Ice skaters joined the others on the lake.

"It's pretty solid, a little wet but feels nice on the feet," said one of them.

In recent days, the Minnesota DNR said several people have fallen through thin ice across the state, including a 16-year-old boy in Woodbury, who died. They warn lake ice is never 100% safe, especially early and late in the season.

The DNR recommends anglers bring ice picks, a foam life jacket or flotation suit, drill and tape measure to gauge the ice thickness, ice cleats, a rope, and a buddy.

Experts say if you do fall through the ice, turn horizontal and kick your legs rapidly. If you manage to get back onto the ice, crawl on all fours.