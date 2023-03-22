Two school administrators shot by student at Denver high school

Student shot 2 faculty members shot at East High School Student shot 2 faculty members shot at East High School 18:06

A male student shot two school administrators at a high school in Denver on Wednesday, and the victims were taken to area hospitals, officials said. Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said the student fled the scene after the shooting.

One victim was in critical condition and one was in serious but stable condition, Thomas said.

The two administrators were searching the student and "a handgun was retrieved and several shots were fired," Thomas said. The student was not identified because he is a juvenile, the chief said, but he is known to authorities.

Mayor Michael Hancock described the student as an African American male wearing a hoodie with an astronaut on it. The mayor said the student was armed and dangerous.

CBS Colorado reports that the shooting happened just a little over a month after 16-year-old Luis Garcia was shot near East High School. He died weeks after the shooting.

According to Denver Public Schools, 10 guns were confiscated from students in Denver schools between the start of the school year and February.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.