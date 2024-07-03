Detroit-Amsterdam Delta flight diverted to NYC after passengers served spoiled food, spokesperson says

Detroit Tigers broadcaster faces sexual abuse allegations and more top stories Detroit Tigers broadcaster faces sexual abuse allegations and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - A Delta Air Lines flight from Detroit to Amsterdam was diverted early Wednesday morning after passengers were served spoiled food.

Delta Flight 136 was diverted to New York's JFK airport due to the issue, a Delta spokesperson confirmed.

Officials say part of the Main Cabin in-flight meal service was spoiled, and medical crews treated the affected passengers when they landed in New York at about 4 a.m.

"Delta's Food Safety team has engaged our suppliers to immediately isolate the product and launch a thorough investigation into the incident," said Delta Corporate Communications Lisa Hanna. "This is not the service Delta is known for and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels."

There were 277 passengers on board, but Delta officials don't have a confirmed number of passengers who ate the spoiled food at this time.

Last week, a Delta flight heading to Detroit from Munich was diverted to London due to an apparent sickness among the flight attendants.

After landing at Heathrow Airport, six flight attendants were checked by medical personnel. None of the 229 passengers on board were affected.