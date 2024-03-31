Delta Boeing 737 makes emergency landing at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

Are Delta’s Basic Economy tickets out of Minneapolis a good deal?

MINNEAPOLIS — A Delta Air Lines flight made an emergency landing Saturday night at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

According to a Delta spokesperson, flight 1736 from Denver to Minneapolis "descended to a lower altitude out of an abundance of caution to evaluate a potential maintenance issue."

The Boeing 737 landed safely and 13 minutes earlier than scheduled at MSP, according to FlightAware.com.

This is one of several incidents involving Boeing planes in the past several months, including an emergency landing of an Alaska Airlines flight in January after a 737 door panel blew out mid-flight after departing from Portland.

On Monday, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun announced he was stepping down later this year.

Saturday's emergency landing at MSP comes two days after two Delta planes clipped wings on one of its taxiways. No one was hurt in that low-speed collision.