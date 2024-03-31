Delta declares fare war on Sun Country flights out of Minnesota: What you need to know

MINNEAPOLIS — Before buying your next airline ticket out of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, you need to know about Delta Air Lines' attempts to compete with Sun Country Airlines' cheap fares.

Kyle Potter with Thrifty Traveler, a Minnesota-based website that monitors local airfares, says what may seem like the lowest fare may not be the case, and the cost of an upgrade can hit harder than you expect.

Potter says Delta's bare-bone prices for Basic Economy tickets will have you paying extra for everything, and SkyMiles points aren't even provided.

It will cost you hundreds of dollars more if you want to upgrade — and this is only happening for flights in and out of the metro.

"We noticed that Delta was doing something really interesting. They were, you know, slashing their prices for their cheapest and fairly stingy Basic Economy fares really to match or even undercut Sun Country," Potter said. "But in doing so, Delta was still charging an extra $300 in some cases for the main cabin, their better fares that include things like seat assignment, you know, the ability to change or cancel their tickets for free, being able to get into Sky Clubs or even earn redeemable SkyMiles."

Minnesota-based Sun Country does give flight points to anyone who has signed up for their frequent flyer program. Potter says his best advice is to check the complete cost with all the add-ons and compare the final costs between a Sun Country fare or other discount airlines and a Delta fare.

The difference, Potter says, can add up to hundreds of dollars, especially if you are traveling with a family or group.

