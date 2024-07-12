Delta apologizes after reacting to post calling employees' Palestinian flag pins "Hamas badges"

Delta CEO on summer travel Delta CEO talks summer travel ahead of July 4th holiday 06:20

Delta Air Lines on Friday issued an apology after it echoed the sentiment of a social media post disparaging staffers wearing Palestinian flag pins on their uniforms.

An X user posted images of two Delta employees wearing the pins, suggesting that the imagery made the traveller uncomfortable. "Since 2001 we take our shoes off in every airport because a terrorist attack in US soil. Now imagine getting into a @Delta flight and seeing workers with Hamas badges in the air. What do you do?" the X user wrote.

In a since deleted post, Delta responded from its own X account. "I hear you as I'd be terrified as well, personally. Our employees reflect our culture and we do not take it lightly when our policy is not being followed," Delta wrote, according to a screenshot of the exchange shared by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

CAIR national deputy director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said Delta's response was reprehensible and called on the airline to issue an apology.

"Whether this racist post on Delta's X account was approved or unauthorized, Delta must apologize and take steps to educate its employees about this type of dangerous anti-Palestinian racism. Bigotry against Palestinian-Americans is absolutely out of control in workplaces and at schools – and it must stop," he said in a statement.

"Not in line with our values"

Delta, for its part, issued a statement saying its controversial reaction was "mistakenly" posted to X. Delta removed its own comment "because it was not in line with our values and our mission to connect the world," a spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch. "The team member responsible for the post has been counseled and no longer supports Delta's social channels. We apologize for this error."

Delta added that the two employees who were photographed wearing the pins were in compliance with its uniform policy, and that they still work for the airline.

Moving forward, though, employees will only be permitted to wear U.S. flags on their uniforms, Delta said. The new policy goes into effect July 15.

"Previously, pins representing countries/nationalities of the world had been permitted," Delta said.

"We are taking this step to help ensure a safe, comfortable and welcoming environment for all. We are proud of our diverse base of employees and customers and the foundation of our brand, which is to connect the world and provide a premium experience," the airline added.