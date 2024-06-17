Deer knocks passenger off motorcycle in Isanti County

4 things to know from June 17, 2024

4 things to know from June 17, 2024

STANFORD TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A deer knocked a person off a motorcycle, injuring them north of the Twin Cities over the weekend.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday near Highway 47 and Sullivan Wood Trail in Isanti County.

Authorities say a deer ran out of the woodline, struck and knocked the passenger off the motorcycle.

The Minnesota State Patrol did not specify the extent of the person's injuries.

Between 2016 and 2020, the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety says 18 deer crashes resulted in death — 15 of those deaths were motorcyclists. In that same time period, 124 crashes resulted in serious injuries and a majority of those injured were motorcyclists.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety encourages motorcyclists to use both brakes and to keep their heads up to improve their chances of keeping the motorcycle upright. The department says swerving is OK if a crash is imminent and there is enough space to avoid the deer without leaving the roadway.