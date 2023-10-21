Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips to announce run in 2024 presidential election

MINNEAPOLIS — Reports say Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips plans to announce his intentions to run for president in the 2024 election within the coming week.

The announcement comes weeks after Phillips stepped down from a leadership position among Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Phillips, who represents Minnesota's Third District, has been vocal about wanting more primary challengers to President Joe Biden.

"My convictions relative to the 2024 presidential race are incongruent with the majority of my caucus, and I felt it appropriate to step aside from elected leadership to avoid unnecessary distractions during a critical time for our country," he said while stepping down as co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Caucus (DPCC).

Phillips could announce his presidential intentions next Friday, which is the filing deadline for candidates to appear on the New Hampshire primary ballot.

According to sources, Phillips will plan to concentrate his campaign on New Hampshire and decide, based on the results there, where to focus his campaign next.

Rep. Dean Phillips Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

The congressman told WCCO back in August that he was pushing for an alternative to Biden for Democrats in the upcoming presidential election.

While he made that call known, at that time he did not commit to saying he should be that alternative.

Phillips has served the Third District since 2019, after he defeated incumbent Republican Erik Paulsen.

WCCO reached out to Phillips' office but has not heard back.