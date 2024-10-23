Alcohol involved in Minneapolis crash that killed 1, left toddler and 7 others hurt, state patrol says

MINNEAPOLIS — A 26-year-old Minneapolis woman is dead and eight others are hurt following an alcohol-related crash involving seven vehicles on Wednesday night near downtown.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 9:17 p.m. when a driver in a Chevy Avalanche exited eastbound Interstate 94 to Lyndale Avenue "at a high rate of speed," causing "severe damage to several vehicles" near Dunwoody Boulevard.

Investigators say the driver of the Chevy, a 32-year-old St. Paul man, had been drinking. He has minor injuries, but his passenger, a 20-year-old St. Paul woman, suffered injuries considered life-threatening.

The woman who was killed was a passenger in a Jeep. The driver of that vehicle, a 28-year-old woman from Virginia, Minnesota, wasn't hurt.

The seven other victims, ranging in age from 2 to 62, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the state patrol reports.

Authorities closed that stretch of Lyndale Avenue for hours after the crash, with traffic cameras showing vehicles turning around and people getting out and walking.

This is a developing story.


