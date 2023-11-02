New site of Minneapolis police's 3rd Precinct approved by city council in 8-5 vote

EXTENDED: Minneapolis mayor responds to approval of new MPD 3rd Precinct location

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council has given the green light for the purchase of the new home of the police's 3rd Precinct.

The site, located on the 2600 block of Minnehaha Avenue, was approved by the council Thursday with a 8-5 vote.

The location is about a half-mile north of the 3rd Precinct's previous building, which was burned by protesters in the days following the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

Frey said last month the council had shot down most of his office's previous proposals, which he said was nearly 30 locations. The approved location was originally suggested in 2020, but Frey previously stated "a combination of the council and the owner getting threats" led it to be dropped from consideration.

Construction of the new facility is estimated to cost upwards of $14 million, and it could be ready for police to move in before the end of 2024.