Dayton man charged for allegedly possessing $19,000 worth of untaxed tobacco products

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Anoka County Attorney's Office charged a Dayton man with one felony count of possessing untaxed tobacco products, the Minnesota Department of Revenue announced Tuesday.

Revenue officials conducted a "random tobacco retail inspection" of Iyad Sati's business, Tobacco Vape Center, where they allegedly found more than $19,000 worth of products that did not have a valid purchase invoice from a licensed distributor.

Officials seized the products, and Sati did not request a judicial review, which could have prevented the products from becoming state property.

The felony charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in jail, a $10,000 fine, or both.

The department says efforts are ongoing to enforce Minnesota's cigarette and tobacco laws.

For more information on who is liable for a tobacco tax, visit the department's website.