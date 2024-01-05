David Soul, who played Hutch in TV's "Starsky and Hutch," dies at age 80

Actor David Soul, who played Detective Ken "Hutch" Hutchinson in the popular 1970s TV show "Starsky and Hutch," has died, his wife said in a statement. He was 80.

Soul's wife Helen Snell said Friday that her husband died Thursday following a "valiant battle for life in the loving company of family."

"He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend," Snell said. "His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched."

American actor David Soul as Detective Ken Hutchinson in the TV series "Starsky and Hutch," circa 1977. Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Soul starred opposite Paul Michael Glaser, who played Detective Dave Starsky, on the popular crime show, which aired from 1975 to 1979. Soul got the role of Hutch after famed producer Aaron Spelling saw him in the 1973 Clint Eastwood movie "Magnum Force," according to Soul's website.

Soul was born in Chicago, but he moved to the U.K. after performing in a play there in the 1990s. He went on to appear in British TV shows and theatrical productions, including playing talk-show host Jerry Springer in "Jerry Springer - The Opera."

As a musician, he recorded five albums, with '70s singles "Don't Give Up on Us" and "Silver Lady" topping the charts in the U.K., according to BBC News.

In 2004, after other '70s shows "Charlie's Angels" and "S.W.A.T." were made into feature films, Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson starred in a "Starsky and Hutch" movie playing the titular characters. The movie also featured cameos from Soul and Glaser.

"I wasn't quite sure what it was going to be, but what it's morphed into, what it's become is a very good experience," Soul said when the movie came out. "It's two very conscionable guys playing this role, they've got a good relationship. That's what this whole 'Starsky and Hutch' phenomenon was about, it's friendship, that's number one, and that's what Paul and I have had for 30 years, and they've taken that mantel in a sense and are moving on with it in 2004."

Soul is survived by Snell, his six children from previous marriages and seven grandchildren, according to the actor's website.