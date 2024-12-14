Cris Carter gives back to community, thinks of former teammate Randy Moss

MINNEAPOLIS — A Vikings Hall of Famer is experiencing all kinds of emotions. Cris Carter is dealing with the announcement by Randy Moss of his cancer condition.

Saturday night he surprised kids on behalf of the Salvation Army with a gift bag that lacked for nothing.

About 25 families were in attendance, thinking they would get dinner and a gift or two. For Cris Carter the Salvation Army was his family's salvation growing up.

"It was tough, you know. No father around, so that's the way I grew up. Salvation Army was there in my hometown in Ohio," said Carter.

That continues today for area families.

"Helps sustain our family with food, housing, and clothing," said Sahani Windom.

But what no one knew Saturday that Carter had tapped several high end partners to sponsor it.

Some of the gifts may have been a bit overwhelming.

"They have no idea that when we opened up this back door the magnitude that would change people's lives," said Carter. "Laptops, groceries, clothes, shoes, things like that."

WCCO

When they unveiled the gift shop, the kids and parents got all of that and more.

It was a good night, but still a tough week. Carter and his former Vikings teammates are dealing with what Moss is going through with his cancer diagnosis and that is never far from Carter's thoughts.

"What Randy is going through right now, I couldn't imagine what he's going through. I couldn't imagine. So, as teammates, collectives, organization, we're just praying for him and his family."