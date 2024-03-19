Crews battling large wildfire in Mille Lacs County

MILLE LACS COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities say crews are working to extinguish a wildfire in central Minnesota Tuesday evening.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office put out a statement asking the public to avoid the area of 230th Street East and County Highway 169, as crews have been battling a large fire for "several hours."

The grass fire is estimated to be about 100 acres and is about 10 miles north of Milaca.

MN Incident Command System

MORE NEWS: $1M Powerball ticket sold in Zumbro Falls

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Milaca Fire Department and Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office are responding to the fire.

High winds and dry conditions are contributing to the growth of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.