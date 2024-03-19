$1M Powerball ticket sold in Zumbro Falls

ZUMBRO FALLS, Minn. — Someone is set for a major payday after buying a lottery ticket in the small southern Minnesota city of Zumbro Falls.

Fall's Standard on Highway 63 sold a $1 million winning ticket from Monday night's drawing, the Minnesota Lottery announced. The winning numbers were 10-17-20-39-44, and the Powerball was 16. The million-dollar ticket matched the winning numbers, but not the Powerball.

The winner has yet to claim their prize and must do so at the Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. Their name will only be revealed if they choose to go public, because a 2021 law made the identities of winners of more than $10,000 private data.

An estimated $687 million awaits the next Powerball jackpot winner. Numbers will be drawn again Wednesday.

Fall's Standard will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the Minnesota Lottery said.

The $1 million prize is the second largest won in Minnesota this year, behind a $1.8 million ticket sold at a Cub Foods in Roseville earlier this month.

Though Minnesota has had its fair share of lotto luck, it was also responsible for a Powerball faux pas that delayed an historic $2 billion drawing last year. The drawing was delayed because the Minnesota Lottery's process for ensuring the integrity of the game ran into a technical issue with an outside vendor called Spectra Systems.

Zumbro Falls is about 25 miles north of Rochester. The latest census recorded a total population of 155.