Aitkin woman killed in Rice County crash on I-35

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

RICE COUNTY, Minn. -- An Aitkin woman is dead following a crash in Rice County early Friday afternoon, authorities report.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a woman was traveling northbound on Interstate 35 in a Toyota Highlander around 12:22 p.m. near milepost 53 when her vehicle collided with a Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck.

The pickup truck, driven by a 46-year-old man from Texas, was also traveling northbound on I-35. He was not injured.

The woman who died as a result of the crash has been identified as Mona Lee Bengtson, 63.

Authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash and everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.

First published on August 12, 2023 / 7:19 PM

