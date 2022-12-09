COVID viral load up 66% in metro compared to pre-Thanksgiving levels

New round of free COVID tests available ahead of the holidays

MINNEAPOLIS -- Levels of COVID-19 are increasing in the metro area, reaching levels not seen since the spring.

The total viral load of COVID-19 increased by 8% compared to the week before, according to metro wastewater data. It's now 66% higher than it was three weeks before. The last time the COVID-19 level was this high was the last week in May.

A growing number of major cities are mulling a return to masking, as hospitalizations increase due to a combination of the flu and COVID-19. Officials in New York encouraged schools to return to indoor masking and Los Angeles authorities warned that indoor masking rules could return.

In Minnesota, flu season is still in full force; the latest report shows the number of new cases is far ahead of recent years.

The total number of hospitalizations is already roughly half the previous pre-COVID season -- 1,857 so far compared with 4,022 the entire 2019-2020 season. However, there is a reduction in the weekly numbers from the prior week -- 501 compared with 559.

Seventy-six schools reported outbreaks last week, according to Minnesota Department of Health data.