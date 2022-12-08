Flu hospitalizations, school outbreaks tick down slightly

Flu season off to early start, CDC says Flu season off to early start, CDC says 00:23

MINNEAPOLIS -- Flu season is still in full force, according to the latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health..

The new weekly report out Thursday shows Minnesota's number of new cases is far ahead of recent years.

The total number of hospitalizations is already roughly half the previous pre-COVID season -- 1,857 so far compared with 4,022 the entire 2019-2020 season. However, there is a reduction in the weekly numbers from the prior week -- 501 compared with 559.

So far this year, 28 have died as a result of the flu, though none have been reported among those under 18 years of age.

Seventy-six schools reported outbreaks last week, and 12 long-term care facilities. The prior week, there were 142 school outbreaks and seven at LTC facilities. This season to date, there have been 782 school outbreaks and 26 LTC outbreaks.