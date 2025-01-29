Couple shares how love saved them, inspires others

MINNEAPOLIS — Love and unwavering devotion.

For Lynn Hervey and Jamal Collins, their love was tested and is surviving. They met in 2017 when friends set them up on a date.

"He was really, really cool we went out to eat we went go carting we went to an arcade we did so much that day so that's how you kind of wiggled your way in," said Lynn Hervey.

Collins knew this match was forever, he wanted to marry her.

"He asked me twice but the way he did it I just felt like he should do more, so I said no," Hervey said.

After two years, Hervey finally said yes.

"We had a baby we have a son together name Jamal, we call him junior. We lived together and he started a business," said Hervey.

Then the unthinkable happened.

It was April 16, 2020, Collins was with friends, on Irving Avenue North in Minneapolis when someone started shooting.

"At 9:45 his friend called and said Jamal [Collins] is shot and he is dead," said Hervey.

Collins was shot in the head and rushed into surgery.

Hervey was told he was brain dead and to consider organ donation.

"I know he ate right and stuff, so I know physically we are going to be able to get there. I know one side is going to be weaker, so I know we are able to get that stronger, so I was like I'm going to I'm keeping him here," Hervey said.

Years of therapy and hard work by Collins, Hervey and her mother Renitta paid off.

"He had a tube, tube is gone. He had a feeding tube, and the feeding tube is gone," Hervey said.

The couple documents his triumphs and challenges on social media. Love Saved You is followed by almost one million people on Tik Tok.

"My biggest goal is helping him get his voice back. He wants to walk but I want to hear him talk," said Hervey. "We found a facility for Jamal to go to."

Both are ready for this new challenge because they know Love has no limits.

Jamal and Lynn will head to a facility in Chicago where they're hoping he can regain his speech.

There is a fund set up to help them on that journey.