Cottage Grove man dead after drowning at Wisconsin state park

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. — A 66-year-old Minnesota man is dead after drowning at Kinnickinnic State Park in Wisconsin.

A release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office said it happened Sunday afternoon.

An investigation showed the victim, of Cottage Grove, dove off the diving board of a pontoon and did not resurface. Family and friends quickly recovered his body and attempted life-saving measures.

Kinnickinnic State Park is just across the border, around 40 miles southeast of Minneapolis.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says as of August, at least 12 people have drowned in state waters this year.