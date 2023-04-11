Truck hauling contaminated soil from East Palestine derailment clean-up site crashes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A driver hauling contaminated soil from the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment clean-up site crashed in Columbiana County on Monday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers were called to the area of state Route 165 near Waterford Road around 1 p.m. for the single-vehicle crash involving a tractor with a trailer.

A truck driver hauling contaminated soil from the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment clean-up site crashed in Columbiana County on April 10, 2023. Ohio State Highway Patrol

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the commercial vehicle was traveling northbound when it went off of the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and utility pole, and ultimately overturned," law enforcement said in a release.

Officials said the truck was hauling 40,000 pounds of contaminated soil from the clean-up site. About 20,000 pounds of soil spilled onto the road and the berm.

"According to the Ohio EPA, the spill was contained and not a threat to nearby waterways," the release said.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control, troopers said.

The road is currently closed as crews work the clear the site.