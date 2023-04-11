Truck hauling contaminated soil from East Palestine derailment clean-up site crashes
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A driver hauling contaminated soil from the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment clean-up site crashed in Columbiana County on Monday.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers were called to the area of state Route 165 near Waterford Road around 1 p.m. for the single-vehicle crash involving a tractor with a trailer.
"The preliminary investigation revealed that the commercial vehicle was traveling northbound when it went off of the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and utility pole, and ultimately overturned," law enforcement said in a release.
Officials said the truck was hauling 40,000 pounds of contaminated soil from the clean-up site. About 20,000 pounds of soil spilled onto the road and the berm.
"According to the Ohio EPA, the spill was contained and not a threat to nearby waterways," the release said.
The driver suffered minor injuries and was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control, troopers said.
The road is currently closed as crews work the clear the site.
