Community silent auction raises thousands for boys who died in UTV crash

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. — Community members are rallying to support a West Central Minnesota family, reeling after the loss of their two boys.

William Dahl, 15, and Harrison Dahl, 10, died after their UTV crashed with a pickup last week.

"I thought just to do a little something, and that little something really grew into something big," said The Handle Bar Manager Hannah Nistler.

What began as a call-out for help on Facebook from Bar Manager Hannah Nistler, starting with just five silent auction baskets, turned into more than 40, which were scattered around tables inside the The Handle Bar in Atwater.

"It grew and grew and grew," said Nistler. "It's the power of small community, lot of shares on it, lot of people seeing it, and then the calls and people kept coming in and messaging our Facebook page, asking if they could donate."

The bar has ties to the Dahl boys' school, several staff members teach in the New London Spicer District.

Art and family fun and lots more, are all available in the silent auction fundraiser.

"For every drink that we sell, we're going to donate a dollar, and then The Handle Bar on top of that would match that," said Nistler.

Before it even began, they already had nearly $2,000 in donations.

"It's been a great turnout, a lot of outpour from the community," said Nistler.

When it's all said and done, $10,000 raised isn't out of the question.

In addition to today's silent auction, an online fundraiser has now raised more than $170,000.

It all speaks to the generosity and big hearts of a small town community.

"I really hope that they feel the love and outpour from the community," said Nistler.