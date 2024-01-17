Greater Minnesota News

William and Harrison Dahl die after crash between UTV, pickup truck in Kandiyohi County

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. — Two boys have now died from injuries suffered in a crash between the UTV they were riding and a pickup truck last week.

Three boys from New London, ages 15, 11 and 10, were riding the UTV when it collided with a Chevrolet Silverado at Highway 9 and 95th Street Northwest in Norway Lake Township Jan. 10, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

All three boys were taken to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis. Fifteen-year-old William Dahl and 10-year-old Harrison Dahl have since died, the state patrol said. Eleven-year-old Drew Dahl has life-threatening injuries.

The 40-year-old driver of the truck was uninjured.

The patrol said there was snow and ice on the road at the time of the crash. 

First published on January 17, 2024 / 12:19 PM CST

