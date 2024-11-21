Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vetoes creation of city labor standards board

Ukraine claims Russia used intercontinental missile, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Thursday vetoed a City Council proposal that would establish a citywide labor standards board.

The City Council voted 9-3 in favor of creating the board last week, which would be comprised of employers, workers, consumers and other community stakeholders. The 15 members would advise the mayor and the City Council on industry-specific regulations and workplace policies.

The mayor in his veto argued the board is not "balanced," and put forward his own proposal.

"If we want this Labor Standards Board to work, business participation isn't just important, it's essential. Under the Council's proposal, business participation is negligible — and everyone knows that's not going to work," Frey said. "Council must pass a board that is balanced and inspires collaboration from both labor and businesses."

Frey's proposal would include an equal split between employees and employers on the board, with an equal number of appointments made by the City Council and the mayor. He also put forward that the supermajority of board members must agree on recommendations before they are presented the council.

One-hundred-and-twenty restaurant owners and hospitality leaders came out against the board's creation, saying it is a solution in search of a problem. Those in favor of the board says it allows working-class people who are experts in their sectors to actively participate in policymaking.