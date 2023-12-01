The murder of Cheryl Prokop: Anonymous donor gives $10K in hopes of solving 1988 St. Paul cold case

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Thirty-five years after the murder of a St. Paul mother, a cash reward is being offered to solve this cold case once and for all.

Cheryl Prokop was strangled in the early morning hours of Dec. 2, 1988, inside her residence in the Vista Village Townhomes, near the St. Paul Downtown Airport. Her 4-year-old daughter found her body hours later.

MORE: Mary Bailey, 80, charged in 1985 Wisconsin cold case murder of Yvonne Menke

On Friday, the St. Paul Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced an anonymous donor has put up $10,000 in hopes of catching her killer.

"We as a department never forget victims and their families who are left behind seeking answers," said SPPD Chief Axel Henry. "We will continue to seek those answers and are committed to providing closure for families and bringing every offender to justice."

Cheryl Prokop SPPD/BCA

BCA Superintendent Drew Evans says forensic evidence found at the scene has yet to lead them to a suspect.

Prokop's father, Dick Prokop, hopes the reward will bring renewed interest in the hunt for justice.

"We've waited for 35 years to understand why Cheryl was killed and who did it," Prokop said. "Nothing can bring her back, but maybe this reward will help lead to some answers. If you know what happened, please report what you know."

MORE: 7 years on, Terry Brisk's family won't let his murder case go cold

The donor will give the cash reward to whoever provides a tip that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information about her murder can submit it anonymously by calling the BCA at 1-877-996-6222, or by sending an email to bca.tips@state.mn.us.