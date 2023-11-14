Mary Bailey arrested in Arizona, charged in 1985 Wisconsin cold case murder of Yvonne Menke

BALSAM LAKE, Wis. — Authorities in Arizona have made an arrest in connection to the 37-year-old cold case murder of Yvonne Menke in western Wisconsin.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested Mary Josephine Bailey Wednesday morning at her home in Maricopa County, Arizona.

MORE NEWS: Mysterious flash, boom near Bemidji believed to be meteor



Menke, 45, was killed on the morning of Dec. 12, 1985, in St. Croix Falls. Authorities say she was shot three times in the head and neck as she sat in her car, about to leave for work.

Yvonne Menke Polk Co. Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office says someone was seen fleeing the alley by Menke's home after gunfire was heard. A witness said the suspect was wearing a gray three-quarter length coat and a dark-colored stocking cap.

Bailey was formally charged by the Polk County Attorney's Office, and she will soon be extradited from Arizona to Wisconsin.

The sheriff's office says this is still an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information on this case is asked to contact them at 715-485-8300.