Minnesota State Fair Employment Center is now open

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Fair's Employment Center is now open and hiring for fair positions.

The State Fair plans to hire approximately 1,700 employees. Jobs are open to anyone age 16 or older, and most positions do not require prior experience. 

Depending on the position, fair shifts range from six to 12 hours per day for the 12 days of the fair. 

Food and merchandise vendors typically hire their own employees, but a few select vendors will be available at the Employment Center throughout the summer. 

The State Fair is looking to fill the following fair-time positions: 

  • Ticket sellers
  • Ticket tackers 
  • Parking and park & ride attendants 
  • Ride and game ticket takers
  • Barn attendants 
  • Custodians

Free admission is one of the many job benefits applicants will receive if hired at the State Fair.

Applicants interested in working for the State Fair can visit the Employment Center between now and the fair. 

Job seekers are encouraged to register online prior to coming to the Employment Center. Doing so helps accelerate the hiring process. 

The Employment Center is located across the street from the fairgrounds at 1640 Como Ave. Free parking is available for prospective job seekers. This is accessible by Metro Transit bus route 3 and the A Line. 

For more information, and to pre-register for employment, click here. The 2023 State Fair will run Thursday, Aug. 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 4. 



First published on June 27, 2023 / 10:17 AM

