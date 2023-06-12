3 new Minnesota State Fair ice cream flavors are up for your vote

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wisconsin may be known as America's Dairyland, but anyone who's been to the Minnesota State Fair knows we pack a punch when it comes to dairy options.

A great buy while wandering the fairgrounds is ice cream. Right now, you have a chance to help choose which flavor makes it to the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Midwest Dairy hosts this contest every year and gives voters the chance to choose which flavor they'd like to see make its debut. Last year's winning flavor was Key Lime Crumble.

This year's nominees hoping for your vote are:

Cheers for Cherries – "This sweet, rich sundae or malt comes with cherries and a decadent drizzle of dark chocolate on top."

– "This sweet, rich sundae or malt comes with cherries and a decadent drizzle of dark chocolate on top." Cookie Time – "It's about Cookie Time! This malt or sundae comes with chocolate cream-filled cookie pieces, with the option to add mint syrup for a wholesome, refreshing treat to beat the heat."

– "It's about Cookie Time! This malt or sundae comes with chocolate cream-filled cookie pieces, with the option to add mint syrup for a wholesome, refreshing treat to beat the heat." Churro Your Way – "Be a little extra! Churro Your Way comes with Churro cereal pieces and a sprinkling of cinnamon sugar, topped with your choice of chocolate or caramel syrup."

Voting is open now through June 30. Click here to place your vote.