Check ice thickness often, Minnesota DNR warns

DNR calls for awareness of ice thickness as temperatures rise and fall

DNR calls for awareness of ice thickness as temperatures rise and fall

DNR calls for awareness of ice thickness as temperatures rise and fall

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday's winter storm brought a fresh layer of snow to Minnesota, which can act as an insulator that can keep ice from forming.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is warning anyone going out on the ice over the holidays to check often for thickness.

The DNR recommends the following ice thickness levels for the following activities:

More than 4 inches for ice fishing or other activities on foot.

5 to 7 inches for riding a snowmobile or a small ATV.

7 to 8 inches for a side-by-side ATV.

9 to 12 inches for driving a car.

13 to 17 inches for driving a truck.

More than 20 inches for driving a large truck with a wheelhouse shelter attached.

The agency recommends doubling those numbers for white ice or snow-covered ice.

When measuring the ice for thickness, measure only the clear ice and not slush or snow that may be on top of it.

The DNR urges anglers bring ice picks, a foam life jacket or flotation suit, drill and tape measure to gauge the ice thickness, ice cleats and a rope.

Experts say if you do fall through the ice, turn horizontal and kick your legs rapidly. If you manage to get back onto the ice, crawl on all fours.

DNR climatologist Luigi Romolo says lake ice formation starts when temps fall below freezing.

"The ice will start to form on the shores, the outer edge of the lake, we call that shore ice, and then it will start to go inward," he said.

Read more about DNR ice safety guidelines here.