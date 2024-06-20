Chaska police searching for missing woman, 53, with dissociative amnesia

CHASKA, Minn. — Authorities south of the Twin Cities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 53-year-old woman.

The Chaska Police Department says Michelle Mushel, who has disassociative amnesia, was last seen at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Mushel is described as 5'3" and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a thin yellow sweater and jeans, police say.

Michelle Mushel Chaska Police Department

Due to her condition, Mushel may not be able to answer questions and may appear confused.

Anyone who has seen Mushel on Thursday or locates her is asked to call 911.