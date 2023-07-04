Chanhassen hopes to celebrate the Fourth of July...rain or shine

CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- Despite morning rain and threat of evening storms, parade organizers in Chanhassen hope fireworks and other Fourth of July festivities can go on as planned.

This year is a particularly special year for Chanhassen residents as it's the 40th anniversary since the township began its annual Fourth of July parade and fireworks show.

For some, this is an event that they look forward to all year.

"Chanhassen is a very calm, humble town most of the year and then what happens on the Fourth of July is just madness," said vendor Charlie Hansen. "There's people just walking down the streets...it's a wild party."

According to Chanhassen's city website, the annual Fourth of July Celebration draws over 70,000 people to City Center Park and Lake Ann Park throughout the three day festival each year.

Right now, it appears that things will continue as planned. But organizers say that if inclement weather rolls in, events like the parade and fireworks could be canceled -- citing public safety as being top of mind.

"What we can control is having a good plan in place and keeping our residents and people coming to the event safe. And that's really our number one priority," said Chanhassen Parks and Rec Director Jerry Ruegemer.

With that being said, it's fair to say that residents would be understandably disappointed should Tuesday's events get cancelled.

One such resident, John Rischmiller, expressed as much to WCCO's Beret Leone this morning saying, "I was looking forward to this because I buy ribs here every year and now I don't know," followed by, "Its never happened like this before. So we'll see. We all want rain but not today."

Event organizers will continue to monitor the weather and will update the cancellations on their city website. You can follow that same link to see the Tuesday's full schedule of events.