Carla Hines selected as superintendent of St. Louis Park Public Schools

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — The St. Louis Park Public School Board on Monday announced Carla Hines as the next superintendent.

Hines, who has a Ph.D in professional studies in education, is currently the associate superintendent of Eden Prairie Schools.

Board Chair Colin Cox says the school chose Hines after an extensive search because of her educational leadership, dedication to student academic success and vision for racial equity.

In a statement, Hines said she is "humbled and elated" by the opportunity.

"With a steadfast commitment to see, empower, and inspire each student, I look forward to collaboratively shaping a future where every student's brilliance is realized and celebrated," she said.

Hines is set to take over as superintendent no later than July 1. Contract negotiations are still pending.

Hines replaces Astein Osei, who resigned one week into the current school year.

