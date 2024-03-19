Watch CBS News
Local News

Carla Hines selected as superintendent of St. Louis Park Public Schools

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

St. Louis Park Public Schools select new superintendent
St. Louis Park Public Schools select new superintendent 00:26

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — The St. Louis Park Public School Board on Monday announced Carla Hines as the next superintendent.

Hines, who has a Ph.D in professional studies in education, is currently the associate superintendent of Eden Prairie Schools.

Board Chair Colin Cox says the school chose Hines after an extensive search because of her educational leadership, dedication to student academic success and vision for racial equity.

In a statement, Hines said she is "humbled and elated" by the opportunity.

RELATED: Major weather shift could make March the snowiest month of the season in Minnesota

"With a steadfast commitment to see, empower, and inspire each student, I look forward to collaboratively shaping a future where every student's brilliance is realized and celebrated," she said.

Hines is set to take over as superintendent no later than July 1. Contract negotiations are still pending. 

Hines replaces Astein Osei, who resigned one week into the current school year.

Cole Premo
1559230056268.jpg

Cole Premo is a web producer at WCCO.com. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

First published on March 19, 2024 / 8:17 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.