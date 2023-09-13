St. Louis Park Superintendent Astein Osei resigns

Superintendent Astein Osei on how St. Louis Park Public Schools have prepared for start of school ye

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — The superintendent of St. Louis Park Public Schools has resigned just one week into the new school year.

A message on the district's website announced Astein Osei's resignation, but gave no reason.

"We thank Dr. Osei for his service to the school district and its students," board chair Anne Casey said in the message.

Casey said Tami Reynolds, the district's director of student services, will act as interim superintendent.

"I want to assure the St. Louis Park Public Schools staff, families, students, and community that we all remain committed to a successful school year," Casey said. "We have exceptional leaders, highly skilled educators and an all around phenomenal staff who will continue to prioritize our students and families each day. Through the transition of leadership in our district, we will continue to center students and stay focused on the day to day operations that make our schools exceptional places for learning."

WCCO interviewed Osei on the first day of school, Sept. 5. The board accepted his resignation one week later at Tuesday's board meeting.

"I'm just excited for our students to experience our school community, our staff and just continue to learn and grow and demonstrate the brilliance that we know they all have," Osei said in his interview with WCCO.

Earlier this month, the district announced it had accidentally shared thousands of students' personal information with other families in the district via email.

Note: The video above originally aired Sept. 5, 2023.