Vehicle crashes into vacant St. Paul building, then erupts into flames

Car crashes into St. Paul building, erupts into flames

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A vehicle crashed into a vacant St. Paul building early Thursday morning before erupting into flames.

The St. Paul Fire Department says the crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Third Street East near Bates Avenue in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood. The vehicle caught fire, which soon spread to the building.

The fire department said the driver declined medical attention at the scene and no one else was hurt.

WCCO has reached out to St. Paul police about whether the driver may face any criminal charges.